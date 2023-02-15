Funko Gold Reveals New Duff McKagan Figurines

Welcome to the toy aisle, Duff McKagan. The Guns N' Roses bassist is the latest rock star to join Funko's Gold premium vinyl figure line, which previously miniaturized singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash.

The new McKagan figurine stands five inches tall and sports black boots, black pants and a black leather jacket, along with a padlock necklace and voluminous blonde hair. It's available for preorder now at various online retailers and is set to ship in April.

Along with the regular figure, Funko has made a special "chase" variant that portrays McKagan as the skull-faced avatar that graced the iconic cover of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction. Customers have a one-in-six chance of obtaining the Chase variant (or they can eliminate the element of surprise and shell out some extra money to preorder the limited-edition version at certain websites).

McKagan replaced original Guns N' Roses bassist Ole Beich almost immediately after the band's formation in early 1985. His initial tenure lasted until 1997, during which he played on the band's landmark Appetite — which became the bestselling debut album in history — along with its multiplatinum follow-ups, 1988's GN'R Lies and 1991's Use Your Illusion I and II. In 2016, McKagan reunited with Rose and Slash, and the semi-reconstituted lineup launched the successful Not in This Lifetime ... Tour.

The bassist stayed active outside of Guns N' Roses as well, releasing two solo albums, fronting the band Loaded and playing in the supergroup Velvet Revolver, featuring GNR alumni Slash and Matt Sorum and ex-Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland. More recently, McKagan contributed bass to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 and Iggy Pop's Every Loser.