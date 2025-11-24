The 2009 Doors documentary When You're Strange returns to theaters starting Dec. 4, thanks to Trafalgar Releasing, as the 60th anniversary celebration of the band continues. The movie has been freshly remastered in 4k and features an introduction from drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger.

As Densmore tells UCR, When You're Strange is the film that got the story of the Doors correct. "Oliver Stone's movie was about the tortured artist, which is a great story, but it didn't have much of the 60s," he said. "When You're Strange, has more of that time period and has more of the band. Also, I was very intrigued by the director, Tom DiCillo. He looked at all our old footage and took this stuff of Jim [Morrison] with a beard, hitchhiking -- and he kind of became the narrator, unofficially throughout the film."

Fans will get a chance to see Krieger and Densmore reunite at the screenings. The pair recently teamed up to record a special new performance of the Doors classic "Riders on the Storm" for the Playing for Change organization. The special collaboration will air as part of the When You're Strange theatrical event. Information on tickets and showtimes is available at the film's official website.

To celebrate, Ultimate Classic Rock Nights is giving fans the chance to win a Doors prize pack featuring copies of The Doors Immersed: 1967-1971. The new box set includes Dolby ATMOS mixes of the band's six studio albums on Blu-ray for the first time, supervised by longtime Doors engineer Bruce Botnick.

