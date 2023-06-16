Hear New Dolly Parton Songs With Rob Halford and Ann Wilson

Dolly Parton has released two new collaborations, "Bygones" featuring Rob Halford and a cover of Heart's "Magic Man" featuring Ann Wilson.

You can listen to both new songs down below.

They're from Parton's upcoming album Rockstar, which includes a host of collaborations with rock royalty. Parton unveiled the LP's first song, an original titled "World on Fire," last month. Rockstar is set to be released on Nov. 17.

"'Bygones' is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with [Motley Crue's] Nikki Sixx and John 5," Parton said in an official statement. "It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special."

Parton is "just this walking beacon of love and happiness and joy that she spreads," Halford recently told SiriusXM, "and the talent that she has, when you think about the thousands and thousands of songs that she's written. She was always a success, but in the way that she can kind of fade in and out of things in rock 'n' roll. She stuck to it, and wow, she's roaring right now."

Parton's cover of "Magic Man" with vocals from Wilson also includes Heart guitarist Howard Leese.

"I’ve always wanted a reason to sing 'Magic Man' by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album," Parton added. "I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can outsing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I've made you both proud. I think it's magic!"

