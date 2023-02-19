Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John can be seen duetting on Parton's signature track, "Jolene," in a new video released by Primary Wave.

It was recorded just before Newton-John's death in August 2022, as she worked on an album of duets, titled Just the Two of Us. The 73-year-old had been battling cancer for a number of years.

In the video available below, Parton explains: "I am so excited to be working with Olivia Newton-John, one of my favorites of all time. We've kinda always stayed close through the years ... I am just so proud to be part of this duet project that she's doing, with singing one of my all-time favorites that I've written, called 'Jolene.' And she says it's one of her favorites – so, why not just do a duet on one of our favorites?"

Newton-John added: "I'm excited – I've always wanted to sing with Dolly."

In a statement, Parton confirmed the recording session was the last time the friends were together. "I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her," she said. "I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness and determination." She added: "I cannot wait to hear that album; and, Olivia, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that [no] one else will ever fill."

Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, is set for release on May 5, featuring appearances by Michael McDonald, Barry Gibb, John Travolta, Mariah Carey and others. Meanwhile, Parton’s own album, Rock Star, remains in production, with a wide range of big-name rock music guests taking part.

Watch Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John Duet on 'Jolene'