Listen to Dolly Parton’s Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Dolly Parton has released a cover of the Beatles' "Let It Be," featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

You can listen to the track, which also includes Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton, below.

The song will be included in Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar, which features many guest artists and is set to be released on Nov. 17. This is the fifth song she's released from the LP, following an original called "World on Fire," plus collaborations with Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Ann Wilson of Heart and a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions." The album's other guests include Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

According to Parton, Rockstar is partially a response to her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She said she contacted many of the guest artists herself. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," she noted in a previous statement. "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

McCartney and Starr have collaborated a few times in recent years, including McCartney's bass spot on Starr's 2019 album What's My Name. In 2021, Starr told Jimmy Kimmel that he and McCartney FaceTime "regularly." Rockstar is available for preorder now.