Listen to Dokken’s ‘Fugitive’ Off New Album ‘Heaven Comes Down’

Glam-metal lifers Dokken are jumping back into the fire with "Fugitive," the first single off their upcoming album Heaven Comes Down, out on Oct. 27.

You can watch the video and see the Heaven Comes Down track listing below.

"The inspiration for the lyrics came from what seems to me to be an uncertain world these days," frontman Don Dokken said in a statement. "It's an up-tempo Rokker [his spelling, not ours], as are many on the album. I don't know what the future holds for our world, so I decided to take a step back and watch it all unfold. … Yes, I guess I've become like many these days, a fugitive from life. Hence the title!"

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden) and produced by Bill Palmer, Heaven Comes Down marks the first Dokken studio album since 2012's Broken Bones. "Fugitive" features plenty of melodic riffs, soaring vocals and a scorching solo from guitarist Jon Levin, who's held the position since 2003.

The band's namesake leader emphasized the latter point in his statement as well. "I'm so tired of hearing about the fighting and the 'this' and 'that' … this is about a new record," he said. "A new record with my new band. It's been a long process, but at the end of the day, I think we have lightning in a bottle."

Heaven Comes Down is available to preorder now on CD, vinyl, cassette and digitally.

Dokken, 'Heaven Comes Down' Track Listing

1. "Fugitive"

2. "Gypsy"

3. "Is It Me or You?"

4. "Just Like a Rose"

5. "I'll Never Give Up"

6. "Saving Grace"

7. "Over the Mountain"

8. "I Remember"

9. "Lost in You"

10. "Santa Fe"