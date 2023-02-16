Depeche Mode Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

Depeche Mode has announced a fall 2023 U.S. leg of their upcoming tour in support of their new album Memento Mori, which comes out on March 24.

The second tour leg kicks off on Sept. 21 in Mexico City and runs through Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. It comprises 29 shows, bringing the entire Memento Mori tour to more than 70 dates.

Tickets for the fall 2023 North American shows go on sale to the general public on Feb. 24. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

The Memento Mori tour marks Depeche Mode's first trek since 2018 and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. "Its themes were directly inspired by that time," singer Dave Gahan said in a statement upon the announcement of the album. "After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning. Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."

Depeche Mode, 'Memento Mori' 2023 World Tour (New Dates in Bold)

March 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK @ Narodny Futbalovy Stadion

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 14 - Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO @ Arena Naționala

July 28 - Budapest, HU @ Puskas Arena

July 30 - Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

Aug. 2 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 6 - Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluvaljak

Aug. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Sept. 21 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 12 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 28 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 8 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center

Dec. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena