Depeche Mode Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates
Depeche Mode has announced a fall 2023 U.S. leg of their upcoming tour in support of their new album Memento Mori, which comes out on March 24.
The second tour leg kicks off on Sept. 21 in Mexico City and runs through Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. It comprises 29 shows, bringing the entire Memento Mori tour to more than 70 dates.
Tickets for the fall 2023 North American shows go on sale to the general public on Feb. 24. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
The Memento Mori tour marks Depeche Mode's first trek since 2018 and the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. "Its themes were directly inspired by that time," singer Dave Gahan said in a statement upon the announcement of the album. "After Fletch's passing, we decided to continue as we're sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning. Fletch would have loved this album. We're really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can't wait to present it to you live at the shows next year."
Depeche Mode, 'Memento Mori' 2023 World Tour (New Dates in Bold)
March 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
March 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
April 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 9 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
April 12 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
April 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 20 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 - Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
May 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 - Bratislava, SK @ Narodny Futbalovy Stadion
May 31 - Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 - Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 - Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
June 17 - London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
June 20 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
June 22 - Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France
June 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
June 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 - Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
July 7 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
July 12 - Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
July 14 - Milan, IT @ San Siro
July 16 - Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion
July 23 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
July 26 - Bucharest, RO @ Arena Naționala
July 28 - Budapest, HU @ Puskas Arena
July 30 - Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport
Aug. 2 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
Aug. 6 - Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluvaljak
Aug. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
Sept. 21 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 4 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Oct. 12 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 28 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Nov. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 8 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 28 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center
Dec. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Dec. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Dec. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena