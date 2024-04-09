Deep Purple and Yes Announce 2024 North American Tour
Deep Purple and Yes will team up for a North American summer tour.
The trek begins on Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and concludes on Sept. 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. you can see the full list of dates below.
Deep Purple is in the midst of their 1 More Time tour and simultaneously celebrating 50 years of “Smoke on the Water” (52 years now, to be exact). The band recently released a super deluxe edition of its landmark album Machine Head, which includes classics such as “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and “Space Truckin’.”
Yes, meanwhile, will deliver a career-spanning set comprising material through their latest album, 2023’s Mirror to the Sky. The prog legends are also releasing an expanded anniversary box set of their 1994 album Talk next month.
READ MORE: Ranking Every Yes Album
Deep Purple and Yes 2024 Tour
Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater **
Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
** Deep Purple only
Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff