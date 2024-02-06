Deep Purple Announces ‘Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition’

Deep Purple will celebrate their landmark 1972 album Machine Head with a "super deluxe" reissue containing previously unreleased live footage, multiple mixes and remastered sound.

Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition arrives on March 29 as a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray audio set. It's available for preorder now. You can see the full track listing and listen to a stereo version of "Smoke on the Water" newly remixed by Dweezil Zappa below.

Zappa remixed all of Machine Head in both stereo and Dolby Atmos for the Super Deluxe Edition. "It's one of those records where I think, 'How did they come up with this?' It's got classical influences in the guitar and the keyboard, but then it's got the blues and there's little bits of funkiness," he says in the liner notes. "And you have this singer who has the most killer voice. All these things come together in a way where it doesn't sound like commercial music, yet people got really excited about it. It's a fascinating recipe."

Other highlights of the Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition include a previously unreleased concert from Montreux in 1971. It's one of two live sets in the collection, along with the previously released In Concert '72.

Deep Purple, 'Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition'

CD Track Listing

CD Two: In Concert ’72

CD Three: Montreux ’71

Blu-ray (Audio Only)

