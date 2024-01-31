Dead and Company Announce Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Dead & Company have announced a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Rumors of the band's Sin City sojourn began on Tuesday, when the state-of-the-art venue lit up with their iconic "Stealie" logo. Fellow jam-band titans Phish used the same tactic to tease their own upcoming four-show run at the Sphere, which takes place in April.

Dead & Company confirmed the rumors on Wednesday with a video shared on social media. "In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour," the clip said. "But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it's gonna be a ball."

No details about the rumored Dead & Company residency have been revealed, but Rolling Stone reported that the band will play at least 15 shows. Additionally, a source close to the situation told the New York Post that the residency will begin in May.

When Did Dead & Company Last Perform?

Dead & Company completed their final tour last July with a trio of shows at San Francisco's Oracle Park. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," Bob Weir said when the 2023 tour was first announced. "But don't worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."

The Grateful Dead offshoot will be the third act to perform at the Sphere, following Phish and U2. The Irish rockers christened the venue with their Achtung Baby Live residency, which began on Sept. 29 and is scheduled to run through March 4.

Boasting the largest programmable LED screen ever made, the Sphere is the perfect venue to allow Dead & Company to flex their creative visual muscles. Their farewell tour earned rave reviews for its elaborate drone show, and their final Oracle Park show featured the band's iconic logo along with a giant skeleton tipping its hat at the end of the performance.