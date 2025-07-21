Next month, Dead & Company will perform three shows in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park in celebration of the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. The last of those shows, set to take place on Aug. 3, will be shown in IMAX theaters.

A total of 30 movie theaters across the U.S. and Canada will stream the concert live. Tickets are available now, with each purchase accompanied by a commemorative poster and a laminate/lanyard, which will be distributed onsite.

In addition to Dead & Company, there will be special guest sets for each of the three concerts. On Aug. 1, Billy Strings will perform, followed by Sturgill Simpson on Aug. 2. and the Trey Anastasio Band on Aug. 3.

Are These the Last Dead and Company Concerts?

Dead & Company recently completed a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and at present, the Golden Gate Park shows are the only concerts the band has scheduled. Back in 2023, they'd announced a farewell tour.

Earlier this year, Bob Weir spoke with Rolling Stone about the future of the band, noting that there had been talk in regards to himself, bassist Phil Lesh, and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart reuniting for the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary. Lesh, however, passed away in October of 2024.

READ MORE: How the Grateful Dead Met

"I think when Phil checked out, so did that notion, because we don't have a bass player who's been playing with us for 60 years now. And that was the intriguing prospect," he said. "I think you need somebody holding down the bottom. Phil had all kinds of ideas that were pretty much unique to him. I grew up with Phil holding down the bottom in his unique way."