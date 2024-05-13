David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Live Shows in Eight Years

David Gilmour will play his first U.S. shows in eight years following the release of his new solo album, Luck and Strange, in September.

The concerts will take place in Los Angeles and New York only. Gilmour will play the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 29 and 30 and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4 and 5.

You can watch a video regarding the tour below.

The Pink Floyd guitarist and singer recently announced shows in Rome on Sept. 27, 28 and 29, and Oct. 1, 2 and 3, and at London's Royal Albert Hall for Oct. 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15. All concerts will follow the release of Luck and Strange on Sept. 6.

Gilmour's fifth album will be his first LP of solo material since the release of Rattle That Lock in 2015. The new album's first single, "The Piper's Call," was released in April.

Will David Gilmour Play Pink Floyd Songs on His Upcoming Tour?

While Gilmour has played all eras of Pink Floyd songs on past tours, he said he may not perform any from the band's '70s albums during the upcoming shows.

Noting other decades "might be better represented," he told Uncut, "At least one from the '60s. The one we've done in the past is 1967's 'Astronomy [Domine].' That's always entertaining and fun and gets people off to a happy start. There's songs from [1987's] A Momentary Lapse of Reason and [1994's] The Division Bell albums. I mean, I think 'High Hopes' is as good as anything we ever did at any time."

The touring band for Gilmour's upcoming concerts features bassist and backing singer Guy Pratt, keyboardists Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry, drummer Adam Betts, guitarist Ben Worsley and backing vocalists Louise Marshall, Hattie Webb and Charlie Webb.

Early access tickets to the upcoming U.S. shows will be available on Wednesday at 10.m. local time, but fans must sign up at Gilmour's website. General sale tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.