David Gilmour will release a pair of new projects culled from his 2024 tour in support of his most recent album, Luck and Strange.

Arriving first will be Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome in theaters on Sept. 17. A month later, on Oct. 17, The Luck and Strange Concerts album will be released along with Live at the Circus Maximus on Blu-ray and DVD.

Following the release of Gilmour's fifth solo album, Luck and Strange, in September 2024, the former Pink Floyd guitarist and singer launched a 23-date tour in support of the record.

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Went Supernova With 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

After warm-up shows in Brighton, Gilmour headed to Rome's Circus Maximus for six sold-out dates. The upcoming album and film are both taken from Gilmour's appearance in Italy.

You can hear "Sorrow" from the new live album below.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Sorrow' in Concert in 2024

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome will be presented in IMAX in select theaters starting on Sept. 17. More information on screenings and tickets is available on the film's website.

A month later, the album and home video version of the concert film will be available. The Luck and Strange Concerts will be released in a two-CD set and a four-LP set. Additionally, a Super Deluxe box will be available, which includes a 120-page hardback book of tour photos taken by Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and collaborator on the 2024 LP, along with other formats.

What Is on David Gilmour's 2025 Live Releases?

The music includes songs from Luck and Strange ("The Piper's Call," "Between Two Points"), Gilmour's solo career ("5 A.M.," In Any Tongue") and Pink Floyd classics ("Wish You Were Here," "Comfortably Numb").

The two-disc Blu-ray and three-disc DVD sets also include extras such as tour rehearsal footage, documentaries featuring backstage scenes and music videos for several Luck and Strange songs.

You can see the track listings for The Luck and Strange Concerts album and Live at the Circus Maximus video release below.

David Gilmour, 'The Luck and Strange Concerts' Track Listing

CD1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

CD2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

David Gilmour, 'Live at the Circus Maximus'

DISC 1

LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 Wish You Were Here

9 Vita Brevis

10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

11 High Hopes

12 Sorrow

13 The Piper’s Call

14 A Great Day For Freedom

15 In Any Tongue

16 The Great Gig In The Sky

17 A Boat Lies Waiting

18 Coming Back To Life

19 Dark and Velvet Nights

20 Sings

21 Scattered

22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-minute concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

DISC 2

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)

Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)