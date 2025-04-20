Watch Dave Grohl Perform With the LA Phil at Coachella

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Saturday night, performing with a much different type of backing band: the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Grohl and the LA Phil performed two Foo Fighters songs together, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" and "Everlong." (Another surprise appearance was made later in the evening by actress/singer Cynthia Erivo, who covered Prince's "Purple Rain.")

You can watch footage of both below.

The performance marked the first time Grohl has performed Foo Fighters songs since August of 2024. Grohl did, however, appear with the other remaining members of Nirvana to perform at FireAid in January of this year, four months after public acknowledgement that he fathered a child out of wedlock.

At present, Foo Fighters do not have any scheduled concert dates.

Gustavo Dudamel's Dream Gig

Speaking recently with the Los Angeles Times, the LA Phil's music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel described playing Coachella as "a dream."

"I think we were always waiting to see who would take the steps to say, 'Let's do this,'" he said. "It's wonderful because of all the work that we have done at the Hollywood Bowl, playing every summer with so many artists with different styles. I think the road took us to this moment, to celebrate all of these years in such an iconic place where classical music is not usually part of the message."

Watch Dave Grohl Perform 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' and 'Everlong' With the LA Phil at Coachella