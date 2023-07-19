Creed Announces Return to Performing With Summer of ’99 Cruise

Creed will return to live performance for the first time in more than a decade in 2024 with the Summer of '99 cruise. The event will take place from April 18-22 and travel from Miami to Nassau aboard Norwegian Pearl.

The band will perform two shows on the boat's Pool Deck stage. Tickets will be available beginning July 28, with more information on the event's website. (According to a press release, the first 500 cabins to book will secure a photo opportunity with Creed.)

Other guests on the cruise include 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, the Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) and Nine Days. There will be a live Q&A with Creed, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels and autograph sessions.

Creed has been on hiatus since 2013. Singer Scott Stapp noted in an interview that year that the likelihood of the band recording together again was slim given the tension between himself and the rest of the group, particularly guitarist Mark Tremonti.

"I love those guys and I pray [for] them every day and wish them the best," Stapp said. "But until Creed gets back to a mutual respect between Mark and I - and not Mark telling me all these things I can and can't do or he's going to walk - it's not going to happen."

Stapp appeared on the Dr. Oz show in 2015 and was asked about a potential Creed reunion. "I can tell you what, I sure hope so," he said. "I love the guys with all my heart, and if they're watching, 'Come on, guys, let's make a record.'" That same year, Creed released a compilation album, With Arms Wide Open: A Retrospective, as members continued to pursue solo careers.

In late 2020, drummer Scott Phillips hinted at the idea of a reunion, explaining that "there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road."