Cheap Trick Announces Fall 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Cheap Trick is in the throes of a monthslong North American tour, and they show no signs of stopping. The road warriors just announced new headlining dates that will keep them on the move through late October.

The newly announced tour leg begins on Oct. 2 in Springfield, Missouri, and ends on Oct. 22 in Reno, Nevada. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information on Cheap Trick's website and see all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Before they embark on their headlining run, the power-pop veterans will spend all of August opening for Rod Stewart. They'll also visit West Salem, Ohio, for the inaugural Dragway 42 Music Festival at the end of July and the Tennessee Soybean Festival in September.

Cheap Trick released their most recent album, In Another World, in April 2021. They've toured rigorously in support of it over the past two years, notably playing 66 different songs during a four-night stand in Las Vegas in 2022.

Cheap Trick 2023 North American Tour (New Dates in Bold)

July 16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

July 27 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre

July 29 – West Salem, OH @ Dragway 42 Music Festival *

Aug. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena †

Aug. 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center †

Aug. 5 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †

Aug. 7 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre #

Aug. 8 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre †

Aug. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †

Aug. 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena †

Aug. 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place †

Aug. 17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome †

Aug. 19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre †

Aug. 20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Aug. 23 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre †

Aug. 24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre †

Aug. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena †

Aug. 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion †

Aug. 30 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater †

Sept. 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts †

Sept. 2 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center †

Sept. 7 – Martin, TN @ Tennessee Soybean Festival *

Sept. 8 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

Sept. 16 – Columbia, IL @ Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park

Sept. 22 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater

Oct. 2 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

Oct. 3 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 5 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts

Oct. 6 – Sioux City, IA @ The Sioux City Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

Oct. 11 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Oct. 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Oct. 14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

Oct. 15 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 18 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

Oct. 19 – Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

Oct. 21 – Oroville, CA @ Gold Country Casino

Oct. 22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Rod Stewart

# w/ Special Guests The Tubes