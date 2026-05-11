Carlos Santana Extends His 2026 Concert Schedule With New Shows
Carlos Santana has added more concert dates to his 2026 show schedule.
The new performances are part of his An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The new dates will take place following the guitarist's summer concert tour with the Doobie Brothers, which starts on June 13 at Tinley Park, Illinois.
READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time
The Las Vegas residency performances expand Santana's shows there to include eight dates in September.
Santana's Las Vegas residency is now in its 14th year.
Where Is Carlos Santana Playing in 2026?
The guitarist will kick off a new run of shows at House of Blues Las Vegas on Wednesday.
He will play eight concerts in his An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live show, with the final concert on May 24.
The summer tour with the Doobie Brothers, after its June 13 launch, will stay on the road through the end of August, with performances scheduled for Cincinnati, Toronto, Los Angeles and Phoenix, before wrapping up on Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.
The new Las Vegas dates run from Sept. 16 through Sept. 27. You can see Santana's 2026 concert schedule, including dates with the Doobie Brothers, below.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new shows starting on Tuesday at 7 a.m. EDT until Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT through the Citi Entertainment program.
More information is available at Santana's website.
An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
May 2026: 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24
Sept. 2026: 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27
Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates
Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Top 100 Albums of the '70s
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci