Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 album released by the pre-Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, is finally being reissued.

The only LP credited to the duo has been out of print for years and has long been one of the most in-demand and bootlegged records over the decades.

The remastered reissue will be released on Sept. 19 on vinyl, CD and digital. One of the vinyl editions will include 7" singles with the songs "Crying in the Night" and "Stephanie," and "Don't Let Me Down Again" and "Races Are Run."

Hear a remastered version of the album's opening song, the Nicks-written "Crying in the Night," below.

Listen to Buckingham Nicks' 'Crying in the Night'

Remarkably, Buckingham Nicks has never been issued on CD.

Fans began speculating about the upcoming reissue last week, when Buckingham and Nicks posted on their individual social media accounts quotes from the song "Frozen Love," which is the last song on the album.

While the album was not a success upon its release in September 1973 — the LP didn't even chart — buzz was strong enough for the California-based duo that the British band Fleetwood Mac soon courted them for their 1975 makeover on their 10th album, Fleetwood Mac.

Mick Fleetwood, while looking for a location to record the band's next album, heard "Frozen Love" at Los Angeles' Sound City Studios as a demonstration of the facility. He was immediately drawn to Buckingham and Nicks' appeal.

Why Wasn't 'Buckingham Nicks' Ever Reissued?

After the duo joined Fleetwood Mac, their only album quietly disappeared. Rumors have gone around for decades trying to explain the reasons for Buckingham Nicks' absence on CD.

Everything from Nicks' unhappiness with the album's cover art to Buckingham's insistence on including bonus material on a reissue has been cited.

The couple, former romantic partners and then longtime members of Fleetwood Mac together, has a long, tumultuous history, resulting in Nicks having Buckingham dismissed from the band in 2018.

The track listing for the upcoming reissue of Buckingham Nicks is below.

'Buckingham Nicks' Track Listing

Side One

1. “Crying In The Night”

2. “Stephanie”

3. “Without A Leg To Stand On”

4. “Crystal”

5.“Long Distance Winner”

Side Two

1.“Don’t Let Me Down Again”

2. “Django”

3. “Races Are Run”

4. “Lola (My Love)”

5. “Frozen Love”

SINGLES

A. “Crying In The Night” (Single Version)

B. “Stephanie” (Single Version)

A. “Don’t Let Me Down Again” (Single Version)

B. “Races Are Run” (Single Version)