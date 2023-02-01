Bryan Adams and Joan Jett Announce Joint Tour

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett are hitting the road together as part of Adams’ continuing So Happy It Hurts road trip. The joint trek kicks off on June 6 in Baltimore and ends on Aug. 3 in Seattle. You can see the full list of dates below.

Adams released his most recent album, So Happy It Hurts, in March 2022. He spent much of his time indoors during the coronavirus pandemic writing the 12-track LP, and he's no doubt eager to get back on the road to support it.

"The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away," Adams said of the title track. "Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song 'So Happy It Hurts' is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness and, most importantly, human connection."

Jett also released her most recent album with the Blackhearts, Changeup, in March 2022. The 25-song LP features acoustic versions of several of her most popular songs, including "Cherry Bomb," "Crimson and Clover" and "Bad Reputation." She also embarked on the massive Stadium Tour last summer alongside Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Classless Act.

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett Tour 2023

June 6 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

June 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden,

June 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 13 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 18 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

June 21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

June 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 1 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 2 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

July 3 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

July 28 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 2 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena