Bruce Springsteen Forced to Postpone Tour Over Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his performances originally scheduled for September as the rocker deals with a medical condition.

“Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows,” read a statement issued on behalf of the singer and the E Street Band.

Springsteen himself offered a further message to his fans.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” the rocker explained. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Which Bruce Springsteen Shows Have Been Postponed?

A total of eight shows have been postponed so that Springsteen can get treatment for his peptic ulcer disease. They include the Boss’ scheduled gig on Sept. 7 in Syracuse, New York, a stop in Baltimore, two shows in Pittsburgh, as well as dates in Uncasville, Connecticut, Albany, New York, Columbus, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Springsteen was already scheduled to have a break in touring in October. As of now, his next scheduled performance will be Nov. 3 in Vancouver.

Fans with tickets to the postponed shows “will receive information regarding rescheduled dates.”

How Had Bruce Springsteen's Tour Been Going?

Springsteen launched his 2023 tour in February, marking his first trek with the E Street Band in close to six years. Though the legendary rocker received flak for the high price of tickets, as well as criticism for the lack of variety in his set lists, reviews for the shows have been generally positive.

However, one hangup has been postponements. The September dates are the latest Springsteen gigs that have had to be rescheduled. Earlier in the year, the Boss had to pull the plug on a handful of March performances due to ongoing illness within the touring group. More recently, a pair of shows in Philadelphia were postponed because of an undisclosed illness.