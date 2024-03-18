The Boss is back. After health problems derailed Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour, the rock legend is poised to return to the stage on March 19.

Things started out well enough for the Boss’ 2023 run. The tour, which marked his first trek with the E Street Band since 2017, launched in February to sold-out crowds. Sure, there were gripes – mainly about ticket prices and the variety (or lack thereof) in the set list – but reviews were largely positive, insisting that Springsteen remained one of the strongest forces in rock.

However, a few weeks into the trek, health issues started cropping up. First, it was several members of the E Street Band suffering from COVID. Later, an unidentified illness forced further postponements (exactly who was sick was never revealed).

Then, in September, the big news broke: Springsteen was suffering from peptic ulcer disease and needed to postpone the rest of his 2023 tour to recover.

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” the rocker said at the time, adding that he was “looking forward to more great times” once he recovered.

What Has Bruce Springsteen Been Doing During His Break?

Springsteen has largely stayed out of the spotlight during his unplanned break, resting and recuperating in preparation for his 2024 shows. The rocker has, however, made a handful of appearances.

The first came in November, as the Boss performed an unannounced set at Stand Up for Heroes, a charity event honoring veterans and their families. Then in February -- just days after his mother's death -- Springsteen appeared at the MusiCares event in Los Angeles, honoring his good friend Jon Bon Jovi. Most recently, the Boss made a surprise appearance with another of his longtime pals, joining jumping onstage with John Mellencamp during a concert in Newark to perform “Pink Houses.”

These appearances offered proof that Springsteen was still in good form, even if health woes had derailed his plans. In the days leading to his return to touring, the Boss has posted a series of images on social media, capturing he and the E Street Band rehearsing for their shows.

“Countdown till showtime in Phoenix,” reads the caption accompanying one collection of rehearsal pictures. For many of his fans, Springsteen’s return can’t come soon enough.