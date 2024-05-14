New Bruce Springsteen Documentary Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Disney has announced Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, a new documentary chronicling the group’s preparation for their 2023-2024 world tour.

A press release announcing the project boasts that it will offer "the most in-depth look ever" at the creation of Springsteen's concerts. The documentary also promises to open “a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage - as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.”

Additionally, the documentary will feature “rare archival clips of the E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community.” Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band hopes to serve as “an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway and the films Western Stars and Letter to You.”

READ MORE: How Bruce Springsteen Got His Nickname 'The Boss'

Thom Zimny, who previously helmed Springsteen on Broadway, directed the new documentary. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be available on both Disney+ and Hulu. It is scheduled to be released in October, though a specific date has not yet been announced.

Is Bruce Springsteen Touring?

After performing throughout the U.S. earlier in the year, Springsteen will spend much of the summer touring all over Europe. The Boss is scheduled to return Stateside in August for another run of concerts, stretching through the end of November.

Thus far, the 2024 tour has gone much smoother than Springsteen's 2023 trek. The Boss was forced to postpone a number of performances after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.