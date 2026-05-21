Bruce Springsteen has received an increasing number of death threats during his politically-charged Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.

The trek sees Springsteen, who is a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, regularly speaking out against the current administration’s actions, including the war in Iran and ICE immigration enforcement.

Springsteen and Trump have also regularly exchanged barbs in the press over recent years. Previously, the Boss has described Trump as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,” while the President has called Springsteen a “dried out prune.”

Now, it appears, the rocker’s outspoken views may have angered some of Trump’s supporters.

Bruce Springsteen Has Been Getting 'A Lot of Death Threats'

“This tour has been a little bit different because of the high security,” Steven Van Zandt, Springsteen’s longtime guitarist in the E Street Band, recently admitted to the Daily Mail. “It's a very specific political theme to this tour and there's been a lot of threats, death threats. Usually there's always some, but this time it's been increasing.”

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As a result, Springsteen’s team has “beef(ed) up security” around the tour.

“It's not like we're saying something that's not true or we're saying something that's so really particularly controversial, but it's specifically political,” Van Zandt continued. “So the FBI and others have been really watching things and been overly concerned about it, as they should be. We want the fans to be safe and feel safe. So we really go the extra mile with extra security for that reason alone.”

Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams tour kicked off on April 1 in Minneapolis. It is scheduled to conclude May 30 in Philadelphia.