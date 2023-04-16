Bruce Springsteen Day Declared in New Jersey

The governor of New Jersey has officially declared Bruce Springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, Bruce Springsteen Day.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement at the inaugural American Music Honors, which were held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time,” Murphy said, according to Billboard. “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values. I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

The official proclamation, which you can read below, noted that Springsteen “will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State,” while also thanking the Boss “for creating the soundtrack to our glory days.”

“Truth be told, I know my place in the hierarchy of New Jersey. After all, I may be the 56th individual to be called ‘governor,’ but there will ever only be just one ‘Boss,’” Murphy joked during his speech. “So, to you, Bruce, thank you for all you have done, and will continue to do – from giving us the gift of your music to lending your time to the causes close to your heard, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”

“Thank you for showing the world what it makes to live our New Jersey values.”

Springsteen is one of the most decorated musicians in history, with 20 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2016, the legendary rocker was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Springsteen is currently on tour with the E Street Band for a trek stretching through December.