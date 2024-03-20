Bruce Springsteen Returns to the Road: Set List and Video

Bruce Springsteen is back on the road.

The Boss and his E Street Band resumed their world tour on Tuesday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, playing a nearly 30-song set list. It marked the first show they've played since having to postpone a number of 2023 concerts due to Springsteen's health issues. (In September, the singer revealed he was suffering from peptic ulcer disease.)

You can view videos from the Phoenix show, as well as a set list, below.

Springsteen's 2024 Touring Plans

From here, Springsteen's tour will continue making stops across the U.S., shows that were rescheduled from 2023. Then, in May, he'll head overseas for a run of U.K. and European dates before returning in August for more North American shows.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Lonesome Day' in Phoenix, Arizona

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Thunder Road' in Phoenix, Arizona

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Twist and Shout' in Phoenix, Arizona

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, 3/19/24, Footprint Center, Phoenix

1. "Lonesome Day"

2. "Night"

3. "No Surrender"

4. "Two Hearts" / "It Takes Two"

5. "Darlington County"

6. "Ghosts"

7. "Prove It All Night"

8. "Darkness on the Edge of Town"

9. "Letter to You"

10. "The Promised Land"

11. "Spirit in the Night"

12. "Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)" (Ben E. King cover)

13. "Nightshift" (Commodores cover)

14. "Mary’s Place"

15. "Last Man Standing"

16. "Backstreets"

17. "Because the Night"

18. "She’s the One"

19. "Wrecking Ball"

20. "The Rising"

21. "Badlands"

22. "Thunder Road"

23. "Born To Run"

24. "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

25. "Glory Days"

26. "Dancing in the Dark"

27. "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

28. "Twist and Shout" (The Top Notes cover)

29. "I’ll See You in My Dreams"