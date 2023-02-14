Bruce Springsteen Announces New North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen has announced an additional 22 dates for his 2023 North American Tour.

Springsteen and his E Street band launched the tour earlier this month in Tampa, marking their first live appearance in nearly six years. The trek is currently scheduled to continue across the U.S. until mid-April, after which Springsteen will bring the show to Europe and the U.K.

He'll then return for a second leg of North American shows that begins on Aug. 9 in Chicago and concludes on Dec. 8 in San Francisco. Several of the tour's stops include multiple shows in the same city, like in Philadelphia, Toronto and Inglewood, Calif.

You can see the list of new show dates below.

Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on-sale launching on Feb. 19. More details can be found on Springsteen's website.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, New 2023 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center