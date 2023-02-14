Bruce Springsteen Announces New North American Tour Dates
Bruce Springsteen has announced an additional 22 dates for his 2023 North American Tour.
Springsteen and his E Street band launched the tour earlier this month in Tampa, marking their first live appearance in nearly six years. The trek is currently scheduled to continue across the U.S. until mid-April, after which Springsteen will bring the show to Europe and the U.K.
He'll then return for a second leg of North American shows that begins on Aug. 9 in Chicago and concludes on Dec. 8 in San Francisco. Several of the tour's stops include multiple shows in the same city, like in Philadelphia, Toronto and Inglewood, Calif.
You can see the list of new show dates below.
Tickets for the new concerts will go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on-sale launching on Feb. 19. More details can be found on Springsteen's website.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, New 2023 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Nov. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Nov. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec. 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Dec. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center