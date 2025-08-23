Bruce Dickinson kicked off his North American solo tour on Friday at Anaheim, California's House of Blues, delighting fans by playing Iron Maiden's "Flash of the Blade" live for the first time.

You can watch fan-shot video and see the full set list below.

"Nobody has ever played this song, apart from on a record of course," Dickinson told the audience before playing the Powerslave album cut. "It's a song that I wrote, so I don't know whether any of you have got any clue what song it might be. But, like usual, it's a conundrum. I shall not tell you. You will just have to figure it out. It probably won't take long."

Dickinson's prediction proved true. The audience cheered as soon as he recited the song's chorus — "You'll die as you lived in a flash of the blade" — to begin the performance.

Watch Bruce Dickinson Play Iron Maiden's 'Flash of the Blade' Live

What Else Did Bruce Dickinson Play at His Solo Tour Kickoff?

The rest of Dickinson's 16-song set comprised songs from his seven-album solo catalog. He played three songs apiece off 2024's The Mandrake Project, 1994's Balls to Picasso (which just got remixed, reimagined and rereleased as More Balls to Picasso), 1997's Accident of Birth and 1998's The Chemical Wedding.

The Mandrake Project's "Shadow of the Gods" received its live debut, and Dickinson's band covered the Edgar Winter Group's "Frankenstein." The three-song encore featured Dickinson favorites "Tears of the Dragon," "Gods of War" and "Starchildren."

Where Else Is Bruce Dickinson Touring in 2025?

Dickinson's solo tour continues on Saturday in Las Vegas and continues through early October, concluding on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

Iron Maiden wrapped the first European leg of their Run for Your Lives tour earlier this month. The trek will extend into 2026, with additional dates to be announced later.

Just don't expect to see Iron Maiden at the Las Vegas Sphere.

"No. It's not Maiden," Dickinson recently told radio host Eddie Trunk when asked if they would perform at the state-of-the-art venue. "Maiden's about the relationship between the band and the audience, and the show, whilst it's a show, is an enhancement to what we do. The Sphere, as far as I can gather — I mean, I appreciate what you're saying about it's all-encompassing, it's this and that, it's the other — but I think the band would be very uncomfortable with the idea."

Watch Bruce Dickinson Play 'Laughing in the Hiding Bush' at 2025 Tour Kickoff

Watch Bruce Dickinson Play 'Shadow of the Gods' at 2025 Tour Kickoff

Watch Bruce Dickinson Play 'Tears of the Dragon' at 2025 Tour Kickoff

Watch Bruce Dickinson Play 'Starchildren' at 2025 Tour Kickoff

Bruce Dickinson — Aug. 22, 2025, Anaheim, California Set List

1. "Accident of Birth"

2. "Abduction"

3. "Laughing in the Hiding Bush"

4. "Shadow of the Gods" (live debut)

5. "Chemical Wedding"

6. "Flash of the Blade" (Iron Maiden song; live debut)

7. "Resurrection Men"

8. "Rain on the Graves"

9. Drum solo

10. "Frankenstein" (The Edgar Winter Group cover)

11. "The Alchemist"

12. "Book of Thel"

13. "Road to Hell"

Encore

14. "Tears of the Dragon"

15. "Gods of War"

16. "Starchildren"