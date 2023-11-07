Bruce Dickinson to Star in ABBA Tribute Band Horror Movie

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will star in Bjorn of the Dead, a new horror movie about an ABBA tribute band that finds itself trapped in a nightclub at the dawn of the apocalypse alongside a slew of other tribute bands.

No, really.

Per Deadline, Dickinson will play Abbatoir lead singer Bjorn, who cranks out tunes from the Swedish pop legends alongside his bandmates Benny, Anni-Frid and Agnetha on the weekends. The band considers calling it quits as the gigs become increasingly dismal, but they change their tune when Benny learns of a Battle of the Bands for tribute acts at the Niney Dimey.

When they arrive at the venue, a disturbance forces them to take cover backstage. Other tribute band members get injured in the process and transform into undead monsters with a thirst for blood.

Elza Kephart (Slaxx, Graveyard Alive: A Zombie Nurse in Love) will direct Bjorn of the Dead, which will also feature several rock and metal cameos. The film is based on an original story by co-producers Andrew Prendergast and Dickinson's son, Austin Dickinson (who also sings for the band As Lions and formerly Rise to Remain). Raven Banner will handle worldwide sales.

"I'm absolutely honored to be working with Raven Banner on this crazy adventure," Austin Dickinson said in a statement. "Andrew, Elza and myself can't wait for you guys to see what's in store. Get your spandex on, preen your wigs and sharpen your axes. Bjorn is coming."

Bruce Dickinson's 2024 Plans

Bruce Dickinson has a busy 2024 ahead of him. The singer will release his seventh solo album, The Mandrake Project, sometime next year, along with a series of coinciding graphic novels. The singer just teased a new single titled "Afterglow of Ragnarok" and revealed his 2024 touring band, which includes guitarist and longtime collaborator Roy Z and drummer Dave Moreno, who played on Dickinson's last solo album, 2005's Tyranny of Souls.

Along with a summer 2024 European solo tour, Dickinson will join his Iron Maiden cohort when they bring their Future Past Tour to North America in October and November 2024.