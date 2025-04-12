Brian May Joins Benson Boone for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at Coachella

Queen guitarist Brian May made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2025, performing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with singer Benson Boone.

As a choir sang the song's opening lines, Boone -- wearing a regal cape over one of his distinctive sequined spandex ensembles -- approached a grand piano. There, he began to play the classic tune, before flipping off of the instrument (another of his trademark moves) midway through the song. While singing the iconic lyrics made famous by Freddie Mercury, Boone approached “Bohemian Rhapsody”’s climactic guitar solo centerpoint. As he did, May rose from underneath the stage, arriving amid a flurry of riffs and blinding lights.

“Brian May, everybody!” Boone proudly declared as the 77 year-old rocker emphatically tore through the song’s soaring guitar part. May continued through the rest of the track, adding his powerful notes to the rendition. Footage from the performance can be watched below.

May stayed for Boone’s closing song, the chart-topping hit “Beautiful Things.” “It has changed my life this year and I hope you enjoy it,” Boone said of the track, which was accompanied by pyrotechnics and (yes) more flips.

Brian May Teased His Coachella Appearance

Earlier in the day, May teased that something special could be in the works. “Look who I bumped into on the way to the fabled Palm Springs. Maybe something will happen?!” the guitarist wrote on social media, his caption accompanying a picture of himself seated on an airplane across from Boone (the Palm Springs airport is approximately 20 miles from the Indo Polo Grounds, where Coachella is held).

In a separate post, May described Boone as "a truly golden 22 year old prodigy" adding that he was "proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."