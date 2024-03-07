Bon Scott Biopic Lands Its Star

An upcoming biopic about former AC/DC singer Bon Scott has landed its star.

Lee Tiger Halley will play the famed frontman in the film, tentatively titled The Kid From Harvest Road. The actor most recently starred in the Netflix limited series Boy Swallows World. He’s also appeared in several TV series in his native Australia including Crazy Fun Park and The Heights.

Stephen Belowsky will helm the biopic's story. It’s a passion project for the screenwriter who, like Halley and Scott, has called the Australian city of Fremantle home.

”I was truly inspired by [Scott’s] charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early life, not the caricature we all know on stage. The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle," Belowsky explained. "This is a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author.”

According to Halo Films, the production company behind the project, the biopic “promises to be a poignant portrayal of the man behind the legend.” The film will cover Scott’s “path from a cherished yet troubled youth to a prodigious artist.”

The movie is still in its early stages, with production slated for early 2025.

Who Was Bon Scott?

Scott was AC/DC’s second singer, replacing Dave Evans in 1974. Known as a powerhouse vocalist and performer, the band was taken to new heights with Scott as their frontman. Including their Australia-only releases, the dynamic rocker sang on the band’s first seven albums. His last LP was 1979’s Highway to Hell, the album that finally broke AC/DC into the America market.

Tragically, Scott died on Feb. 19, 1980, at the age of 33. The band decided to continue forth with Brian Johnson as their new singer. The hugely successful album Back in Black would arrive five months after Scott’s death.