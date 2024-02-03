Bon Jovi Debuts New Song at MusiCares Award Ceremony

Jon Bon Jovi accepted the 2024 MusiCares award on Friday evening, also debuting a new song with his band, "Legendary."

“I want to remind you, this here’s a Bon Jovi concert. We don’t sit down," he told the audience at the top of the show (via Forbes).

You can view footage of the performance below.

In addition, a parade of musicians performed covers of Bon Jovi classics over the course of the night. Sammy Hagar and Orianthi played "You Give Love a Bad Name," and Mammoth WVH put their spin on “It’s My Life.” Fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen even took the stage to perform two numbers with Jon Bon Jovi, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and “Promised Land”

“Bruce’s mom passed two days ago, and when I first got the news he was already on the airplane here,” Bon Jovi said from the stage. “I certainly would’ve understood if he’d said he could’t make it. But he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares and he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I am forever grateful to you for everything.”

You can view a complete list of the performances below.

Details regarding Bon Jovi's upcoming album are yet to be revealed.

“Jon’s really excited about the record," Phil X, who contributed guitar to the LP, said in January. "I think the whole band is super excited about this record."

MusiCares 2024 Performances

Jon Bon Jovi - “Legendary”

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi – “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” “Promised Land”

Melissa Etheridge – “Blaze of Glory”

Jelly Roll – “Bad Medicine”

Lainey Wilson – “We Weren’t Born To Follow”

Pat Monahan – “It’s My Life”

Shania Twain – “Bed of Roses”

Jason Isbell – “Wanted Dead or Alive”

Damiano David – “Keep the Faith”

Goo Goo Dolls – “This House Is Not For Sale”

The War and Treaty” – “I’ll Be There for You”

Mammoth WVH – “It’s My Life”

Marcus King – “Born To Be My Baby”

Sammy Hagar – “You Give Love a Bad Name”

Brandy Clark – “(You Want To) Make A Memory”

Ensemble – “Livin’ on a Prayer”