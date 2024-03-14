Hear Bon Jovi’s Joyous New Single ‘Legendary’

Bon Jovi has released "Legendary," the first song from their newly announced album Forever.

You can listen to the song below.

Forever will be Bon Jovi's first new album in four years. Before they could record it, frontman Jon Bon Jovi had to overcome serious vocal issues that ultimately resulted in him having rare surgery.

However, he tells UCR the forced break gave him time to re-evaluate his life. "You know, you don’t really take the time to remember to smell the flowers, if you will. So it’s been a decade since I was able to purely feel joy. ...And what matters to me anymore is just being here with my friends, writing the songs that I want to write and living the life I want to live."

Bon Jovi's New Song is a Tribute to His Wife

Bon Jovi's particularly proud of "Legendary," which he co-wrote with longtime collaborators Billy Falcon and John Shanks. "The brown-eyed girl, which of course is a Van Morrison nod, but not in this instance. It’s my wife," Bon Jovi explains. "She has been there faithfully throughout this process: 'And the brown-eyed girl/ She believes in me / Legendary.' There it is. That’s who and what I am at 62 years old."

Forever arrives in stores on June 7. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part documentary which chronicles Jon Bon Jovi's battle to regain his vocal powers after the aforementioned surgery, debuts April 26 on Netflix.

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Legendary'

How Bon Jovi's Wife Helped Him Realize His Voice Was 'Broken'