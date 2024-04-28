Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Rule out Hologram or Avatar Tour

Count Jon Bon Jovi among the rock stars open to the idea of a hologram or avatar tour.

In the past few years, technological advancements have helped keep some acts’ material onstage, even though the artists themselves were not there. The most notable examples are ABBA and Ronnie James Dio, who each launched hologram concerts.

Similarly, Kiss turned heads at the conclusion of their End of the Road farewell tour, when they revealed that they would continue forth as a virtual band made up of avatars.

Asked whether his group would ever consider such a move, Bon Jovi was open minded.

“I don't think I'm opposed to anything like it yet,” the singer admitted to UCR's Matt Wardlaw, before adding, “I don't know if the technology's there.”

“I don't mind the idea of images of us being out there for people to go and enjoy,” the rocker continued, pondering the possibilities. “I don't think that's a sin. I don't find that to be at all a turn off.”

Regardless of whether Bon Jovi ever ends up using avatars, holograms or any other kind of performance technology, the singer is confident his band’s music will endure long after he’s done performing.

“Those songs will live on and people are going to always sing them in karaoke," he declared. "And they're gonna sing them in a bar, and they're gonna sing them on the top of their lungs at the radio.”

New Bon Jovi Album Is a 'Return to Joy'

Bon Jovi is gearing up for the release of his band's 16th studio album, Forever, due out June 7.

“This record is a return to joy,” the singer declared via a press release. “From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi.”

The album arrives as Bon Jovi is also observing a major milestone, with 2024 marking the band’s 40th anniversary. A new four-part documentary series called Thank You, Goodnight will chronicle the group’s incredible career. It debuts April 26 on Hulu.