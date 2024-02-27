Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Announce Star-Packed 2024 Outlaw Tour

Willie Nelson has announced the lineup and dates for his 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

In addition to headlining sets by the 90-year-old country legend and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will include performances by Bob Dylan each day throughout its 25-date run.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will also play on select dates, alternating appearances with John Mellencamp.

Nelson's Outlaw Tour debuted in 2016 and has since featured Sheryl Crow, Van Morrison, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and ZZ Top.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a press statement announcing the shows. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

Who Is Playing the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour?

Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue will also perform at this year's Outlaw Music Tour Festival. Billy Strings will join the tour for one concert at Washington's The Gorge. You can see the tour's complete run dates and lineups below.

General public ticket sales start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. More information can be found at the tour's website.

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

June 21

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 22

PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 23

Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 26

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 28

Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 29

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 30

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 2

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 6

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 7

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 29

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

July 31

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

August 3

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

August 4

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

August 7

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

August 9

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

August 10

Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

September 6

Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 7

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 8

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 11

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 12

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 14

The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 15

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

September 17

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue