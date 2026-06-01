The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson Booed After Mocking Fans’ ‘USA’ Chant

Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson got booed after he reportedly replied sarcastically to audience members chanting "U.S.A." during the band's Sunday night show in Tampa, FL.

According to TMZ, the trouble began when an image of the band's black crow mascot dressed as Uncle Sam appeared on a screen behind the stage, prompting some members of the crowd to chant "U.S.A."

"Thanks for the geography lesson," Robinson reportedly replied. "I don't know what you have to be so proud of."

TMZ's video picks up shortly after this point, with a seemingly mid-sentence Robinson declaring "...some of us have real faith. And for those of your f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we are most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant, so thank you!"

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"I'm not interested in politics," Robinson told Mojo in March 2026. "[But] I know what’s right and wrong – and this s--- going on right now is wrong. Look man, I’m almost 60, all right. I don’t tell anyone what to do, because I don’t like to be told what to do. But I know right and wrong. The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls---, but if there’s a street fighting man out there, he’d got to be a young man, right? But these kids don’t seem to give a f---."

The Black Crowes are currently touring with Whiskey Meyers, with their next show scheduled for June 2 in St. Augustine, Florida.