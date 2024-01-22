Black Crowes Announce 2024 Tour

The Black Crowes have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards.

The nearly three-dozen-date trek starts with a Nashville show in early April and is currently scheduled to wrap up on June 9 with a festival appearance in Spain.

The Black Crowes will release Happiness Bastards, their 10th LP, on March 15; the album marks the band's first record of new music in 15 years. Their last album, Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze, featured new music by the band recorded onstage in front of an audience. They've since released an LP of new recordings of older material and an EP of songs from 1972.

The announcement of Happiness Bastards included a preview of the band's new song, "Wanting and Waiting," which you can hear below.

Bandleaders Chris and Rich Robinson resumed the band in 2019, four years after a breakup that resulted in the brothers not speaking for a few years. A 2020 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, was put on hold because of the pandemic.

The tour eventually got underway in 2021, with the band staying busy with additional concert dates and an expanded reissue of their first album.

Where Will the Black Crowes Play Live in 2024?

The upcoming tour includes dates in Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles and Detroit before the Black Crowes head overseas for shows in London, Paris and Berlin. You can see the tour itinerary below.

"Hope everybody is ready to rock 'n' roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring," Chris Robinson noted. "We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear."

Presales for the Happiness Bastards Tour start on Jan. 23; tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local. You can find more information on the band's website.

The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Tour

April 2, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

April 24, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 1, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

May 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival

June 9, 2024 - Mérida, ES - STONE & MUSIC Festival