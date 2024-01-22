Billy Joel to Release First New Song in Nearly Two Decades

Billy Joel will release his first new song in nearly two decades, "Turn the Lights Back On," on Feb. 1.

Joel's last studio album, Fantasies & Delusions, arrived in 2001. It was followed by two non-album singles, "All My Life" and "Christmas in Fallujah," both released in 2007. Since then, he has stuck strictly to touring and performing live, and has been vocal about his decision to step away from making new music.

"It just felt like it was time for me to stop writing songs," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. "I didn't have the same motivation anymore. You need inspiration to create good new music, and if you don't have it, don't bother. Get off the treadmill, for Christ's sake."

But that will change on Feb. 1 when "Turn the Lights Back On" is released via Columbia. According to a press release, it was produced by Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Joel.

A brief snippet of the song can be heard via Joel's social media post below.

Joel's Touring Schedule and the End of His New York Residency

Joel is also still on the road. He'll appear in several U.S. cities this year, including a show with Stevie Nicks in Arlington, Texas and a show with Sting in Tampa, Florida. Plus, the final date of his epic residency at Madison Square Garden will take place on July 25, his 150th show at the venue.