Is Billy Joel Teasing New Music?

Attentive Billy Joel fans may have noticed a change in the Piano Man’s online presence.

The phrase “Did I wait too long…” appears in a new background on the acclaimed singer’s Facebook account. The same phrase also appears behind his top songs on Spotify and on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The cryptic message has fan’s buzzing about possible new material. The wait for new music from Joel has indeed been long. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hasn’t released any tunes since he put out two singles – “All My Life” and “Christmas In Fallujah” – in 2007. River of Dreams, his last full length studio album of original material, came out in 1993.

Joel’s new message is just the latest move by the singer as he ramps up his presence on social media. According to Stereogum, the Piano Man launched his TikTok account in December. The first post featured concert footage in which Joel alluded to new music.

READ MORE: Why Do So Many People Hate 'We Didn't Start the Fire'?

“I have good news, I have bad news,” he said in the clip. “I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

Is Billy Joel Touring in 2024?

Regardless of whether he ultimately puts out new material, Joel will still be plenty busy this year. The singer has performances scheduled throughout the 2024, including co-headlining dates with Sting and Stevie Nicks.

READ MORE: 2024 Rock Tour Preview

Joel will also bring his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden to a close in 2024. The final gig will take place July 25, his 150th performance at the famed New York venue.