Billy Joel’s 100th MSG Residency Show Will Air on CBS

The 100th show of Billy Joel's record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency will air on CBS April 14th.

The 100th - Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden - The Greatest Arena Run of All Time will be filmed on March 28 at the famous New York City venue.

The residency will continue for four more shows, concluding in July with what will be Joel's 150th concert at MSG. Every single one of those shows, dating back to his Dec. 14, 1978 debut, has been sold out.

Joel recently released his first new song in nearly two decades, "Turn the Lights Back On." He then performed the song live at the conclusion of this year's Grammy Awards. The "Piano Man" singer recently told UCR that he had hoped Adele would sing the new song, but was convinced by his co-writer Freddy Wexler to take a shot at it himself.

“I did a performance of it, I came back into the control room and listened back. Now usually when I was recording, if I’d hear my recording back, I hated my voice," the Piano Man admitted. "So the first thought I would have, ‘Oh my God, Billy Joel singing it. I don't want to hear him.’ And I listened back and I didn't hate it. And that's maybe one of the first times that's ever happened to me. ‘That's actually not bad. I don't hate the singer.’ And it was a complete turnaround for me.”

Joel also has solo shows and co-headlining dates with Sting, Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks lined up for 2024. You can get all the necessary information at his official website.