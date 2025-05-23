Billy Joel Cancels Tour After Diagnosis of Rare Brain Disorder

Billy Joel has canceled all remaining shows after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. Doctors say concert performances have exacerbated his condition, "leading to programs with hearing, vision and balance."

Joel's most recent show dates back to Feb. 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. A few weeks later, he announced a four-month break from the road to deal with an unspecified "medical condition" that required surgery and physical therapy.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," Joel said in a new statement, "and thank you for understanding."

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a disorder where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain, according to the Alzheimer's Association. "It is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease," according to the association. "In fact, less than 20 percent of people with the disease are properly diagnosed."

Joel is now "undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period," according to the official statement. "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health."

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is rare, impacting only 0.2 percent of older people. Sufferers usually undergo surgery where a shunt is implanted to remove the excess fluids.

The statement says ticketholders "don't need to take any action to receive your refund. It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase."