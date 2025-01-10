The Best-Selling Rock Albums of the 21st Century (So Far)
Rock records aren't exactly setting the charts on fire so far this century.
Only one of the Top 20 albums on Billboard's new list of the Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century is by a rock artist: Nickelback's 2005 release All the Right Reasons, which landed at No. 9.
You have to go much further down to find the first classic rock artist on the list. It's the Beatles, logically, with their 2000 hits compilation 1. Santana is the only classic rock act on the list with a new album of original songs, 1999's Supernatural. Elton John, Bob Marley and Guns N' Roses all appear on the back half of the list with greatest hits compilations.
Read More: The Best-Selling Rock Album of 2024 Will Surprise You
Country star Morgan Wallen tops the list with 2021's Dangerous: The Double Album. He also appears at No. 6 with 2023's One Thing at a Time. Adele, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Lady Gaga and the Hamilton soundtrack also appear in the Top 10.
Rock Albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century List:
9. Nickelback, All the Right Reasons
21. Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory
23. Daughtry, Daughtry
48. Creed, Human Clay
49. Kid Rock, Rock N Roll Jesus
55. Green Day, American Idiot
60. The Beatles, 1
97. Nickelback, Silver Side Up
99. Santana, Supernatural
103. Creed, Weathered
104. Nickelback, Dark Horse
106 Elton John, Diamonds
111. Staind, Break the Cycle
128. Limp Bizkit, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water
134. Linkin Park, Minutes to Midnight
172. Linkin Park, Meteora
177. Kings of Leon, Only By the Night
187. Bob Marley and the Wailers, Legend
190. Guns N' Roses, Greatest Hits
The Best Rock Movie From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff