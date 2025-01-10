The Best-Selling Rock Albums of the 21st Century (So Far)

Rock records aren't exactly setting the charts on fire so far this century.

Only one of the Top 20 albums on Billboard's new list of the Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century is by a rock artist: Nickelback's 2005 release All the Right Reasons, which landed at No. 9.

You have to go much further down to find the first classic rock artist on the list. It's the Beatles, logically, with their 2000 hits compilation 1. Santana is the only classic rock act on the list with a new album of original songs, 1999's Supernatural. Elton John, Bob Marley and Guns N' Roses all appear on the back half of the list with greatest hits compilations.

Country star Morgan Wallen tops the list with 2021's Dangerous: The Double Album. He also appears at No. 6 with 2023's One Thing at a Time. Adele, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Lady Gaga and the Hamilton soundtrack also appear in the Top 10.

Rock Albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century List:

9. Nickelback, All the Right Reasons

21. Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory

23. Daughtry, Daughtry

48. Creed, Human Clay

49. Kid Rock, Rock N Roll Jesus

55. Green Day, American Idiot

60. The Beatles, 1

97. Nickelback, Silver Side Up

99. Santana, Supernatural

103. Creed, Weathered

104. Nickelback, Dark Horse

106 Elton John, Diamonds

111. Staind, Break the Cycle

128. Limp Bizkit, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water

134. Linkin Park, Minutes to Midnight

172. Linkin Park, Meteora

177. Kings of Leon, Only By the Night

187. Bob Marley and the Wailers, Legend

190. Guns N' Roses, Greatest Hits