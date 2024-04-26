The Best Song From Every Oasis Album

Oasis became famous not only for their hits — one of them so ubiquitous and beloved by novice guitarists that it earned the catchphrase "Anyway, here's 'Wonderwall'" — but also for their highly publicized disputes and, well, rock 'n' roll lifestyles. Even those who know little about Oasis know that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher don't have an easy relationship with one another.

But of course, there is much more to the Britpop band than those things: Namely, an entire catalog of effective songs that draws heavy influence from the well of British rock musicians of previous decades while also sounding like only they can.

"I've learned, as a songwriter, not to overthink it, not to chase it," Noel Gallagher said in a 2022 interview with the BBC. "I've accepted that I've got a knack for melody. I'm not as good as people think I am. I think that's healthy. ... Even though I don't chase it, I never stopped digging. I mean, there's always something."

Below, we're taking a look at the best track from each of Oasis' seven studio albums.

Definitely Maybe: "Supersonic"

There is no better place for a lyric like "I need to be myself / I can't be no one else" than on a debut album. Those are the first lines of "Supersonic," the anthemic hit that not only charted in the U.K., but was Oasis' first single to chart in the U.S. Noel wrote the song on a whim while his bandmates took a lunch break — in his words, "in about however long it takes six guys to eat a Chinese meal." It was recorded and mixed the same night, becoming an instant fan favorite when released as a single in April 1994. It remains Noel's own favorite Oasis song, too. "It's always going to be 'Supersonic.' Always," he told Radio X HQ in 2023. "Just for how it came about that night and it still sounds amazing to me when I hear it."

(What's the Story) Morning Glory?: "Champagne Supernova"

If you look beyond "Wonderwall," the undeniable crown jewel of 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, you'll find other songs that may not have reached the same enormous level of popularity, but are as strong or if not stronger. "Champagne Supernova" closes out the album, a seven-minute epic that sees a brilliant vocal performance from Liam. What do the lyrics mean? How can you move slowly down a hall while still faster than a cannonball? "I don't know," Noel said flat out in a 2009 interview. "But are you telling me, when you've got 60,000 people singing it, they don't know what it means? It means something different to every one of them." The chorus sweeps the audience away without fail.

Be Here Now: "Stand by Me"

Oasis has sometimes been criticized, or at the very least made fun of, for utilizing simple chord progressions. But it's actually one of the most impactful tools a songwriter can use — there's often nothing a listener loves more than a song they can easily follow along with. This is the strength of "Stand by Me," the second single from 1997's Be Here Now. A quintessential Oasis song with contrasting yet relatable themes of hope and dejection.

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants: "Gas Panic!"

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants marked a moment in Oasis' career where the band branched out pretty significantly from their typical soundscape. On some tracks this approach fell flat, but on others like the psychedelic-sounding "Gas Panic!", it paid off. "What tongueless ghost of sin crept through my curtains?" Liam sings at the very top. About a minute and a half later, the song cracks wide open. Richly layered, it's easy to get whisked away on its journey.

Heathen Chemistry: "Little by Little"

Noel penned "Little by Little" for a movie in the late '90s, but it wound up not making the cut. A few years later, he dusted it off for 2002's Heathen Chemistry, with the intention of Liam singing lead. "When it came to him [recording the vocals] you could see he was going, 'I'm not going to fucking get it.' And we were all willing him to get it," Noel explained to NME. "I went in and did a version and you could see he was sat at the desk going, 'Fucking bastard. He's got it.' But he doesn't want to do anything that's shit." Noel's vocals fit the tune, though, complete with that classic big chorus Oasis is famous for. Listeners agreed — the song was a No. 2 hit in the U.K.

Don't Believe the Truth: "Let There Be Love"

When Oasis released Don't Believe the Truth in 2005, it was hailed by fans and critics for being something of a return to form for the band. The strongest proof of this arrived at the very end of the album with "Let There Be Love," a song whose first few minutes might easily be mistaken for a John Lennon number. It's made even more powerful when one learns this was the very last song that the Gallagher brothers shared lead vocals.

Dig Out Your Soul: "The Turning"

Oasis continued their classic sound on what would turn out to be their final album, 2008's Dig Out Your Soul. (As Noel would describe the state of things that year to Spin: "Me and Liam are in a bad marriage — we accept that. We've stayed together for the sake of the kids.") "The Turning" benefits from not only a robust chorus but some excellent guitar playing from Noel, a full-blown backing choir and Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr, on drums. And to tie it all up sweetly, there's an homage to the Beatles' "Dear Prudence" at the tail end of the song.