Axl Rose is branching out into a new realm: comic books.

The Guns N' Roses frontman will be the subject of a new, multi-volume graphic novel series titled Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction. The collaboration between Rose and Sumerian Comics is available to preorder now.

Rose created the story along with Sumerian Comics co-founder and president Nathan Yocum. "Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy. Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival," Yocum said in a statement. "It’s Axl like you’ve never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity’s future."

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Read the Description for 'Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction'

The 108-page graphic novel's description reads:

Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer. When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl’s search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.

How Can I Buy 'Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction'?

Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is available in five different bundles. The first-tier option includes just the hardcover book, which retails for $39.99. The fifth tier, which is limited to 500 units and costs $299.99, includes a hardcover book and slipcase, digital graphic novel card, map of Paradise City, world compendium book, artbook, bandana, t-shirt, collector's coin, Axl Rose figurine and signed Axl Rose bookplate.

Sumerian Comics previously published music-related graphic novels for the Offspring, the Used, Underoath, Sleep Token and more.

Guns N' Roses, meanwhile, will kick off their Latin American tour on Wednesday.