Geoff Downes Revives Asia For Multi-Act Summer Tour

Geoff Downes will lead a reformed lineup of Asia on a tour celebrating the group's platinum 1982 debut. Also featured on the multi-act bill are Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash, Focus, Curved Air and emcee Roger Dean, the artist who created Asia's album covers.

The Heat of the Moment Tour will hit 21 North American cities in July. A complete list of dates and cities is below.

Downes says the idea for this tour emerged from the Extraordinary Life Memorial Concert, 2023's tribute to his late Asia bandmate John Wetton. That "really reminded me how much Asia's music belongs on the stage," Downes said in an official statement. "The response to it all was literally spine-tingling."

READ MORE: Top 50 Progressive Rock Acts

Among the featured musicians at the tribute show was guitarist John Mitchell, who worked with Wetton and Downes in Icon and the John Wetton Band. He'll join Downes in a new Asia lineup that also includes drummer Virgil Donati and bassist and vocalist Harry Whitley. Donati was part of a memorable reunion of the prog-rock band UK with Wetton.

"With the addition of Virgil Donati and John Mitchell ... this is almost going full circle bearing in mind their previous close collaborations with John," Downes added. "Completing this circle is also the amazing Harry Whitley, who absolutely floored the audience with his incredible vocal interpretation of the Asia songs that John and I so lovingly wrote over the years."

Focus is set to release a new album later this year. The band is still led by Thijs van Leer, and features '70s-era drummer Pierre Van Der Linden. Sonja Kristina likewise remains with Curved Air, and will again be appearing with longtime guitarist Kirby Gregory. Turner has been touring as "Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash" for about a decade now.

'John's Spirit Is With Us'

Asia was co-founded by Downes, who's appeared in every iteration of the group. Downes, Wetton and fellow original members Steve Howe and Carl Palmer were only initially together from 1981-83, when Wetton left. Howe departed a year later and the original four didn't reunite until a final run between 2006-13.

Palmer now leads an Emerson Lake and Palmer offshoot band, while Howe has remained in Yes with Downes. Wetton died in 2017.

"I am convinced that John's spirit is with us as we set out on this new adventure," Downes said. "After all, it is the Year of the Dragon – just as it was in 1982, when we released our first Asia album. It's as though it was meant to be."

Glass Onyon Glass Onyon loading...

The Heat of the Moment Tour Tour Dates

7/3: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

7/4: Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ON

7/6: Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA

7/7: The Paramount, Huntingdon, NY

7/9: Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

7/10: Count Basie Center, Red Bank, NJ

7/12: Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ

7/13: Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

7/14: American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

7/16: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg, SC

7/17: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

7/18: Columbia County Performing Arts Center, Evans, GA

7/20: Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

7/21: Pompano Beach Amphitheater, Pompano Beach, FL

7/22: Seminole Hard Rock, Tampa, FL

7/24: North Charleston PAC, North Charleston, SC

7/25: Macon City Auditorium, Macon, GA

7/26: Saenger Theatre, Mobile, AL

7/28: VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall, Huntsville, AL

7/30: The Arcada Theatre, St Charles, IL

7/31: The Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, WI

Top 50 Progressive Rock Albums From 'The Lamb' to 'Octopus' to 'The Snow Goose' — the best LPs that dream beyond 4/4. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed

See John Wetton Among Rock’s Forgotten Supergroups