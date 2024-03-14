April 2024 New Music Releases

Record Store Day returns with another massive haul of cool music. There's also new stuff on the way from Neil Young, Blue Oyster Cult, Pearl Jam, Ian Hunter, the Black Keys and Mark Knopfler.

Young says his new album with Crazy Horse, simply titled FU##IN’ UP, is all about the vibe. "I can't stop it. The horse is runnin,'" Young said as the LP was announced. "What a ride we have. ... I am so happy to have this to share." The Black Keys' new album Ohio Players features contributions from Beck, Greg Kurstin (who's worked with Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks) and Noel Gallagher.

Dark Matter finds Pearl Jam returning to the raw, hard rock feel of earlier albums, after a period of experimentation on 2020's Gigaton. Members of Pearl Jam also guest on Ian Hunter's sequel to last year's Defiance Part 1. They're joined on Defiance Part 2: Fiction by contributors from the Black Crowes, Cheap Trick and Def Leppard.

One Deep River, the title of Mark Knopfler's new album, recalls his childhood home near the River Tyne in Newcastle, England. Blue Oyster Cult's Ghost Stories pairs tracks recorded between 1978 and 1983 with a 2016 song titled "If I Fell." Other highlights include the only known recording of their live cover of MC5's "Kick Out the Jams."

In reissue news, Def Leppard belatedly celebrates the 40th anniversary of Pyromania with a massive look back featuring previously unreleased tracks, live footage and more. Billy Idol will also commemorate the 40th anniversary of Rebel Yell with a deluxe expanded edition.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

April 5

Black Keys, Ohio Players

Dixie Dregs, Free Fall / What If / Night of the Living Dregs (2CD set)

Foghat, Slow Ride: Live in Concert (CD/DVD and Blu-ray)

Hawkwind, Stories From Time and Space

Larry Campbell [Bob Dylan] and Teresa Williams, All This Time

Marcus King, Mood Swings

Yes, Mirror to the Sky (expanded 2CD/Blu-ray reissue)

April 12

Eagles, To the Limit: The Essential Collection (3CD set)

Emerson Lake and Powell, The Complete Collection (3CD set)

Blue Oyster Cult, Ghost Stories

John Lodge [Moody Blues], Days of Future Passed: My Sojourn

Mark Knopfler, One Deep River

April 19

Bruce Springsteen, Best of Bruce Springsteen

The Fall, Live at the Witch Trials (vinyl edition)

Flying Burrito Brothers, Live in Amsterdam 1972 (2CD set)

Gene Clark [Byrds], The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982

Ian Hunter, Defiance Part 2: Fiction (Black Crowes, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard, Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Pearl Jam, others)

Melvins, Tarantula Heart

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

T Bone Burnett, The Other Side

UB40, UB45

UFO, Covenant + Sharks (expanded 3CD reissue)

Various artists, Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions (Elton John, Sting, Carole King, Eric Clapton, Brian Wilson, others)

Various artists, Live on Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers (Wilco, Jason Isbell, others)

Various artists, We Still Can't Say Good Bye: A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins (Eric Clapton, James Taylor, others)

April 20

Record Store Day 2024

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Ace Frehley, 10,000 Volts (Picture disc LP)

Alan Parsons Project, Pyramid: Work In Progress (LP)

America, Live From the Hollywood Bowl 1975 (2LP)

Average White Band, Live at the Rainbow Theatre 1974 (LP)

Beatles, "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "I Saw Her Standing There," "She Loves You," "Til There Was You," (3-inch singles); limited edition RSD3 turntable

Black Crowes, "Wanting and Waiting" (7-inch vinyl)

Captain Beefheart, The Spotlight Kid: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Cure, The Top (Picture disc LP)

David Bowie, Waiting in the Sky: Before the Starman Came to Earth (LP)

Dio, The Last in Line: 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc (LP); The Last in Live: 40 Years of 'The Last in Line' (12-inch picture disc)

Doors, Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 (LP box set/2CD)

Emerson Lake and Palmer, Pictures at an Exhibition (Picture disc LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Unfinished Business: Deluxe Edition (2LP/CD)

Faces, The BBC Session Recordings (2LP)

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (Picture disc LP)

Foghat, Permission to Jam: Live in New Orleans 1973 (2LP)

GBI [Dave Grohl, Charlie Benante, Scott Ian], The Regulator (7-inch vinyl)

George Harrison, Electronic Sound: Zoetrope Picture Disc (LP); Wonderwall Music: Zoetrope Picture Disc (LP)

Grateful Dead, Nightfall of Diamonds (4LP)

Iggy and the Stooges, Live at Lokerse Feesten 2005 (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band, Electric on the Eel: June 10th, 1989 (4LP)

Jim Croce, Live: The Final Tour (LP)

Joe Strummer [Clash], Rock Art and the X-Ray Style: 25th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Linda Ronstadt, The Asylum Albums: 1973-1977 (4LP)

Lowell George [Little Feat], Thanks, I'll Eat It Here: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Mark Knopfler, The Boy (12-inch vinyl EP)

Motley Crue, Supersonic and Demonic Relics (2LP picture disc)

Motorhead, Remorse? No! (2LP)

Nico [Velvet Underground], At the Live Inn, Tokyo '86 (LP)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Magic Secrets No. 2 (7-inch vinyl)

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter (LP)

Pixies, Live From Red Rocks 2005 (2LP)

Ramones, The 1975 Sire Demos (LP)

Replacements, Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 (2LP)

Ringo Starr, Crooked Boy (EP)

Rolling Stones, The Rolling Stones (LP)

Sleater-Kinney, This Time / Here Today (7-inch vinyl)

Talking Heads, Live at WCOZ '77 (2LP)

Tesla, Real 2 Reel (2LP)

Todd Rundgren, Todd (2LP)

Tom Verlaine [Television], Souvenir From a Dream – The Tom Verlaine Albums: 1979-1984 (4LP)

Various Artists, Even More Dazed and Confused: Music From the Motion Picture (LP)

Various Artists, The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed (LP)

Wilco, The Whole Love Expanded (LP box set)

Yardbirds, Psycho Daisies: The Complete B-Sides (LP); Five Live Yardbirds (LP)

Yes, Yale Bowl '71 (LP)

RSD FIRST

Amboy Dukes, Journey to the Center of the Mind (LP)

Collective Soul, Dosage: 25th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Cranberries, Bury the Hatchet: The Complete Sessions (2LP)

Def Leppard, One Night Only: Live at the Leadmill 2023 (2LP)

Dr. John, Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974 (2LP)

Elton John, Caribou: 50th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Flying Burrito Brothers, Live in Amsterdam 1972 (2LP)

Frank Zappa, Zappa For President (2LP)

Gene Clark [Byrds], The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982 (2LP); No Other Sessions: 50th Anniversary Edition (2LP)

Ian Hunter, Defiance Part 2 – Fiction: Deluxe Edition (2LP)

John Lennon, Mind Games (Color EP)

Little Richard, Right Now! (LP)

Monkees, The Birds, the Bees and the Monkees (LP)

Mr. Big, The Big Finish - Lean Into It Live (LP)

Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Fuckin' Up (2LP)

Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman [Byrds], Sweetheart of the Rodeo 50th Anniversary: Live (2LP)

Rolling Stones, Live at Racket NYC (LP)

Sonic Youth, Hits Are for Squares (2LP)

T. Rex, Zinc Alloy: 50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc (LP)

Television, Live at the Academy (2LP)

Thin Lizzy, Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 (2LP)

Todd Rundgren, Liars (2LP)

U2, Atomic City: U2/UV Live At Sphere, Las Vegas (10-inch vinyl single)

Who, The Story of the Who (2LP)

LIMITED / REGIONAL

Ann Wilson [Heart] and Tripsitter, Live in Concert (2LP)

Lenny Kaye and Friends, Live at the Cat's Cradle: A 50th Anniversary Celebration of Nuggets (LP)

April 26

Accept, Humanoid

Billy Idol, Rebel Yell: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (expanded reissue)

Def Leppard, Pyromania: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (expanded reissue)

Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Fuckin' Up (general release)

Renaissance, Tuscany (expanded 3CD set)

Tina Turner, What's Love Got to Do With It (expanded 30th anniversary reissue)

May and Beyond

Kings of Leon, Can We Please Have Fun

Little Feat, Sam's Place

Slash, Orgy of the Damned

Crowded House, Gravity Stairs

Various artists, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

Bon Jovi, Forever

Loverboy, Live in ’82 (CD/Blu-ray set)

Black Country Communion, V

Gerry Beckley [America], Gerry Beckley

