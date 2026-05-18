Sibling dynamics can be tricky, and stardom can certainly amplify things. During a recent interview, Heart singer Ann Wilson detailed how she and Nancy Wilson manage to balance being both sisters and bandmates.

“She and I have a delicate relationship,” Ann conceded during an appearance on the Lovett or Leave It podcast. “When she does something that makes me mad or I do something that makes her angry, there's a way that we know how to deal with it now where we can actually talk it out like grown-ups.”

Ann noted that she and her sister always shared a close musical bond – one which made them different from other kids.

“Nancy and I grew up as small children learning how to play music together and that was a bonding thing that we took on as children,” the singer explained. “Where most kids were outside playing with dolls or you know playing horses in the grass, we were upstairs playing guitars.”

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Despite their long shared history, Ann implied that she and Nancy haven't always enjoyed healthy communication. These days, the two are getting along well, partly thanks to an ability to talk out their issues.

“[Sweeping things] under the rug never works,” Ann explained. “[Tension] just builds. Gets more and more and more ugly.”

Heart wrapped their Royal Flush tour in March, and most recently played a special three-song set at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles where their debut album Dreamboat Annie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Ann will appear at screenings of her new documentary In My Voice, taking place across America.