Ann Wilson will embark on a 10-city North American tour this spring in support of her upcoming documentary, In My Voice.

The Heart singer will appear, along with the film's director, Barb Hall, at Q&A sessions accompanying the film screenings in each city.

The dates begin in May and run through the start of June.

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"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," Wilson said in a press release at the time of the documentary's announcement.

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"It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along," she noted.

In My Voice will collect home movies, photographs, journals and never-before-seen clips from the singer's personal archives.

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Wilson was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, prompting the cancellation of Heart's tour. After successful chemotherapy treatments, the band returned to the road in 2025.

What Is Ann Wilson's 'In My Voice' Documentary About?

In My Voice "offers fans an unprecedented window into Wilson's life and artistry," according to a press release about the film.

"For the first time, audiences will hear how she found her voice, sustained it across five decades and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity and reinvention."

The film was directed by Barbara Hall, who made the 2021 TV special Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words. "What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," she said.

"Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter’s imagination and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender."

Where Is Ann Wilson Appearing on Her Documentary Tour?

Wilson and Hall will launch their tour for In My Voice on May 11 in Wilson's hometown of Seattle.

After screenings of the documentary in each city, the pair will answer audience questions about the film and Wilson's life, with and without Heart.

You can watch the teaser trailer for In My Voice below.

The 10 dates on the documentary include stops in Vancouver, Chicago, Cleveland, New York and Toronto. The run will end on June 1 in Boston.

You can see all of the tour dates below.

Ann Wilson, 'In My Voice' Documentary Tour

05/11/26 – Seattle, WA - The Neptune

05/12/26 – Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

05/17/26 – Chicago, IL - City Winery

05/18/26 – Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

05/20/26 – Nashville, TN - City Winery

05/27/26 – New York, NY - City Winery

05/29/26 – Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Events Center

05/30/26 – Toronto, ON - The Opera House

06/01/26 – Boston, MA - City Winery