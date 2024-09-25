Ann Wilson Tells Chemo to ‘Get the F— Out’ in New Health Update

Ann Wilson has revealed that she's finished with chemotherapy and ready to prepare for Heart's rescheduled 2025 tour.

The rockers were set to play additional North American dates this summer and fall but had to postpone the trek so Wilson could undergo treatment. "I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson announced in July. "The operation was successful and I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."

On Wednesday, Wilson shared on social media that the chemotherapy was successful — and invited it to "get the fuck out" of her body.

Ann Wilson's Positive Health Update

"Hello, everybody! Ann Wilson here. Now, I know lots of you have been wondering how I've been doing, so I thought it'd be best if you heard this straight from me," Wilson said in a recorded statement shared on social media. "I'm doing absolutely fine now, but it's been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who's been through that, I empathize big-time.

"Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind," she continued. "And so I'm excited to share with you that I'm now finished with chemo and I'm officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025!"

Wilson noted that she will have to deal with some "maintenance going forward, but I'm told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I'm thankful for the efficacy of this poison — but it's more than welcome to get the fuck out of my body now."

When and Where Is Heart Touring in 2025?

Heart will kick off the rescheduled North American leg of their Royal Flush tour on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas and will stay on the road through mid-April. They have not yet rescheduled or made any announcements about the European tour they canceled in May in order for Wilson to undergo a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."

"I'm immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes," Wilson concluded her health update. "I've so felt your love. My story has a happy ending due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly. I love you all and I'll see you very, very soon. There's much to celebrate."