Andy Taylor Claims His Bodyguards ‘Beat the S—‘ Out of Vince Neil

Andy Taylor has revealed a brief dust-up with fellow ‘80s rock star Vince Neil.

Though Taylor’s group, Duran Duran, seemingly wouldn’t run in the same circles as Neil’s Motley Crue, the two reportedly had a confrontation. Taylor recalled the incident during a conversation with Classic Rock.

“I never had the weird, pervy, fucked-up experiences that a lot of people talk about,” the Duran Duran rocker noted, looking back on his career. “The worst shit was Vince Neil trying to fight me, and my bodyguards having to sort him out. He turned up with some fucking biker dudes, so they beat the shit out of them as well, ha ha ha!”

Taylor neglected to specify when the incident took place. A ContactMusic interview from 2005 (as reported by Blabbermouth) suggested Neil’s animosity towards Duran Duran stemmed from some remarks the English rockers made regarding Motley Crue’s decision to tour in separate buses.

"I read this thing where those fuckheads in Duran Duran were like, 'We all travel together and that's the only way to tour and it just shows how fucked up Motley Crue is,'” Neil declared. "I was like, 'Who the fuck are you to tell us how fucked up we are!'"

Andy Taylor Continues Working Despite Cancer

Taylor was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2019, a condition that was made public in 2022 as Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Though he continues to receive treatment, the disease isn’t slowing him down. Taylor released his third solo album, Man’s a Wolf to Man, in 2023.

“I didn’t necessarily have plans,” he admitted in the Classic Rock interview. “But I got a call from Hartwig [Masuch, CEO of BMG] in 2016. He asked if I wanted to make an album. I asked what kind of album. He said whatever, maybe a Power Station album? I’m like, that’s a tough one. But I did talk to John [Taylor, Duran/Power Station bassist] about it, and then it didn’t happen. I thought I’d make a solo album, see if they go for that. And they did.”