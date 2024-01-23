Alice Cooper Announces Expanded ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ Reissue

Alice Cooper will release a 50th-anniversary edition of his band's only No. 1 album, Billion Dollar Babies, on March 8.

The two-CD or three-LP expanded Trillion Dollar Deluxe Edition reissue includes a disc of live recordings from the era, outtakes and single versions. You can see the track listing below.

Billion Dollar Babies, which was originally released in early 1973, shot to No. 1 on the chart, stayed there for 50 weeks and reached platinum status. The LP spawned four singles that reached the Top 60: "Elected," "Hello Hurray," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and the title track.

The upcoming reissue features a newly remastered version of the album; the vinyl edition includes the original textured gatefold sleeve and a $1 billion bill. The single version of "Elected" from the set is available for streaming now.

What's on Alice Cooper's 'Billion Dollar Babies' Box Set?

In addition to the original album's 10 tracks, the reissue includes single versions of "Hello Hurray," "Billion Dollar Babies," "Elected" and "Mary Ann," plus the outtakes "Cool Black Model T" and "Son of Billion Dollar Babies (Generation Landslide)" and "Slick Black Limousine," originally issued as a flexi-disc in an issue of New Musical Express.

A concert from Texas in April 1973, not long after the album's release, features several Billion Dollar Babies songs and other Alice Cooper classics like "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out" and "Under My Wheels."

Liner notes feature recollections by band members Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith, and producer Bob Ezrin. "We were writing those songs looking at each other, and every time we’d write a line I’d say, 'Oh, this is gonna kill them. Oh, they’re gonna hate us on this one,'" Cooper recalls in the notes. "But at the same time, it was almost like an Edgar Allan Poe short story when you listen to ‘I Love The Dead.’ I tried to write that the way Vincent Price would sing it."

Alice Cooper, 'Billion Dollar Babies “Trillion Dollar” Deluxe Edition' Track Listing:

CD One

1. “Hello Hooray”

2. “Raped And Freezin’”

3. “Elected”

4. “Billion Dollar Babies”

5. “Unfinished Sweet”

6. “No More Mr. Nice Guy”

7. “Generation Landslide”

8. “Sick Things”

9. “Mary Ann”

10. “I Love The Dead”

CD Two

1. “Hello Hooray” – Live, 1973

2. “Billion Dollar Babies” – Live, 1973

3. “Elected” – Live, 1973

4. “I’m Eighteen” – Live, 1973

5. “Raped And Freezin’” – Live, 1973

6. “No More Mr. Nice Guy” – Live, 1973

7. “My Stars” – Live, 1973

8. “Unfinished Sweet” – Live, 1973

9. “Sick Things” – Live, 1973

10. “Dead Babies” – Live, 1973

11. “I Love The Dead” – Live, 1973

12. “School’s Out” – Live, 1973

13. “Under My Wheels” – Live, 1973

14. “Coal Black Model T” – Outtake

15. “Son Of Billion Dollar Babies (Generation Landslide)” – Outtake

16. “Hello Hooray” – Single Version

17. “Billion Dollar Babies” – Single Version

18. “Elected” – Single Version

19. “Mary Ann” – Single Version

20. “Slick Black Limousine”